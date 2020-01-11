Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Bayelsa Guber: Court Strikes Out Lokpobiri’s Case Against Lyon
News photo Concise News  - The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has struck out the suit challenging the emergence of David Lyon as the governorship candidate of the APC in Bayelsa.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Female Corper Commits Suicide. Drops Suicide Note (Photos) - Naija Choice, 42 mins ago
2 ‘I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed’ – Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle reacts to news his daughter and Prince Harry are quitting the Royal Family - Luci Post, 51 mins ago
3 Female Corper Commits Suicide, Drops Suicide Note (Photos) - The Giant, 2 hours ago
4 “My True Life Testimony Of How I Got Married With Just N28,900” – Nigeria Man Narrates - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
5 Dangote Plans Us Office To Diversify Wealth, Fears Dwindling Value Of Naira - Naija Olofofo, 2 hours ago
6 Bayelsa Guber: Court Strikes Out Lokpobiri’s Case Against Lyon - Concise News, 3 hours ago
7 Agency debunks reports of earth tremor in parts of FCT - NNN, 3 hours ago
8 Bayelsa guber poll: APC hails Appeal Court’s judgment - The News, 3 hours ago
9 Reps condemn attack on Airforce troops - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Angolan cargoes reduce as crude differentials stay steady - Energy Mix Report, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info