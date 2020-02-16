

News at a Glance



Bayelsa Guber Prophecy: Fr. Mbaka refutes claim, Says Satanic agents after him Leaders NG - Charismatic Enugu Catholic Priest, the Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Monday disowned a viral controversial prophecy on the Bayelsa State governorship contest. You would recall that the social media space was busy over the weekend, [...]



News Credibility Score: 21%



