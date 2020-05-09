

News at a Glance



Bayelsa Journalist’s Family Escapes Death As Heavy Storm Removes Roof Of His House News Rangers - By Okioma Amos LAGOS MAY 9TH, (NEWSRANGERS)-The family of Bayelsa journalist, Samuel Ese, who works with the Business Day Newspapers on Wednesday escaped death as storm with strong winds blew off the roof of his house and submerged one side of the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



