Bayelsa: PDP To Urge Alaibe To Withdraw Case Against Diri News Break - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will persuade Timi Alaibe, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to withdraw his suit bordering on the party’s governorship primary against Douye Diri, Governor of ...



