Bayelsa: PDP To Urge Alaibe To Withdraw Case Against Diri
News Break  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will persuade Timi Alaibe, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to withdraw his suit bordering on the party’s governorship primary against Douye Diri, Governor of ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Video Of Art Alade On The Bala Miller Show In 1983. - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Watch the Moment Speed Darlington Throws Ladies Out of his house for trying to exploit him - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Gunmen kill two policemen at Ondo checkpoint - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
4 “He Stole a Lot Of Fela’s Songs” – Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Burna Boy (Video) - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
5 Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts N320m Diamond Jewellery On One Hand - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
6 Morocco to host Nigeria, 42 other AfriLabs member countries. See take-home for all stakeholders - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari’s commitment to fight against corruption boosting Nigeria’s image internationally – BMO - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
8 FG secures $1.46bn to complete Ajaokuta Mills - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Lauren London opens up on dating Diddy after the death of her husband Nipsey Hussle - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Man Utd fought back to secure a draw against Club Brugge - FC Naija, 3 hours ago
