Bayelsa State Governor and Deputy Governor Immersed in Legal Battles Lawyard - Since the sacking of David Lyon as Bayelsa state governor, and the swearing in of PDP’s Duoye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the legal dispute over the Bayelsa State Government House hasn’t stopped.



