

News at a Glance



Bayelsa deputy governor reunites PDP, APC chieftains at thanksgiving Today - Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) were reunited on Sunday at the thanksgiving service of the deputy-governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd) held at the Mountain of Fire ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



