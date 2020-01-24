

News at a Glance



Bayelsa election receives panel of inquiry report Vanguard News - ..21 Killed, 195 injured In Nembe Political Violence By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, has received the report of the Panel of Inquiry on the pre-election violence in Nembe Local Government Area. The governor ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



