Bayelsa judgement review: I did no wrong, says Olanipekun, Lyon’s lawyer
News photo Vanguard News  - Ado-Ekiti—Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), head of the legal team of the All Progressives Congress Governor-elect in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has said he did no wrong by asking for review of the judgement earlier delivered against the party.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


