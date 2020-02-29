

News at a Glance



Bayelsa judgement review: I will speak at the right time – APC Lawyer, Olanipekun Nigerian Eye - A Legal icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN) has said that he would speak about the judgement review sought at the supreme Court by the All Progressives Congress Governor-elect in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, at the appropriate time.Olanipekun, who was ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



