News at a Glance



Bayelsa orders total lockdown after confirming index case of COVID-19 Ladun Liadi Blog - Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has declared a total lockdown in the state, starting from midnight of Monday, April 27.The governor said only essential workers, pharmaceuticals and foodstuff sellers, are exempted from the restriction of movement.



News Credibility Score: 21%