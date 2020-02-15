Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bayelsa’s identity theft, Douye Diri and our gene of fraud
Bayelsa's identity theft, Douye Diri and our gene of fraud
THE Bayelsa State governorship election voided by the Supreme Court on Thursday last week has provoked a conversation on the metastasis of the cancer of identity theft in ...

10 hours ago
1 Diri Should Stop Rejoicing, PDP will be Removed, APC Take Bayelsa Back Again- Father Mbaka Drops Another Bombshell Prophecy - AY Naija NG, 3 hours ago
2 Buhari will not implement anti-poor policies, says BMO - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
3 UK hit by hurricane-force winds, ‘life-threatening’ floods - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 Bayelsa Gov Visits Jonathan, Seeks Reconciliation with Elders - Scan News Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 Governor Wike, Deji Adeyanju mock Oshiomhole - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Supreme Court: Stop influence peddling, APC warns Agabi over Uzodinma - Scan News Nigeria, 4 hours ago
7 Nigerian author narrates how his mother was ostracized after his father's death because she refused to marry his cousin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Nigerian lady proposes to her girlfriend in Edo State (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Why Boko Haram Is Threatening To Kill Communications Minister: FG - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
10 NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award after Kobe Bryant - The Herald, 4 hours ago
