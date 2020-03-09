

Bayero becomes new Emir of Kano The Citizen - Kano State Government has announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano. On Thursday, the Kano State Government, led by Abdullahi Ganduje, announced the sacking of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.



