

News at a Glance



Be prepared to welcome independence of Biafra in no distance future – Nnamdi Kanu Vanguard News - Having successfully celebrated May 30th Biafra day, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnadi Kanu, Sunday assured Biafrans and indeed the entire Igbo to be prepared to welcome the sovereignty and independence of Biafra in no ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



