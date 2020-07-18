Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Beautiful Moments: Actress Seyi Edun Replaces Toyin Abraham As Chief bridesmaid At Lizzy Anjorin’s Wedding (Photos)
News photo Naija on Point  - READ ALSO: Watch Toke Makinwa Show Off Her Singing And Hot Twerking Skills In A Bathrobe (Video) Actress Lizzy Anjorin tied the knot with her husband who she has loved for the past 14 years in a beautiful wedding which was attended by well-wishers ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Lizzy Anjorin Pays Tribute To Her Husband; Reveals His Good Deeds Information Nigeria:
Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin uploaded a loving picture with her husband on Saturday which was also accompanied by a lengthy message. In the photo, the newly-welded couple are seen sharing a passionate kiss.
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham ignores Lizzy Anjorin’s wedding in tit-for-tat Online Nigeria:
<!– Toyin Abraham, Lizzy Anjorin- the grudge match continues –> Toyin Abraham, Lizzy Anjorin- the grudge match continues Africa’s best Actress and movie producer Toyin Abraham is still nursing grudges against newly wedded and fellow actress Lizzy ...
Toyin Abraham refuses to congratulate Lizzy Anjorin while Mercy Aigbe, Faithia Williams, Seyi Edun, Bukola Adeeyo, Jaiye Kuti and others celebrate with her (VIDEO) Newzandar News:
While Mercy Aigbe, Faithia Williams and other top Nollywood actress took out time on Instagram to celebrate Lizzy Anjorin on her wedding, Nigerian’s world best, [...]
Actress Lizzy Anjorin Pens A Tribute To Her Husband The Essence TV:
Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has penned a tribute to her husband A man I chose over you, stole the car
Nollywood Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Is Officially A Married Woman Ono Bello:
Star actress Liz Anjorin is officially off the market as she recently confirmed tying the knot with the love of her life who she’s known for 14 years.
I can sell my kidney for you – Lizzy Anjorin pays tribute to husband, reveals how he changed her life Kemi Filani Blog:
Newly wed actress cum business woman, Lizzy Anjorin has showered encomiums on her husband as she reveals how he sacrificed a lot for her since they started off 14 years ago.


