

News at a Glance



Behind an Unsolved Murder lies a Dark Secret – Watch the Trailer for Lillian Afegbai’s “Double Strings” Bella Naija - The award-winning Lillian Afegbai is about to prove her production prowess once again, with her exciting first movie of the year “Double Strings“. The Toka McBaror-directed movie follows the perfect life of Jenny who has a great job and a newly wedded ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



