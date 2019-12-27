Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Bek Air plane with 100 people on board crashes near Kazakhstan
News photo NPress  - A passenger plane carrying 100 people has crashed into a building while taking off from an airport near the Kazakh...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

This Day:
By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri Suspected Boko Haram members on Christmas eve attacked Kwaranglum village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing six persons and abducting two women.
Boko Haram kills six persons, abducts two others in Chibok TVC News:
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded Kwaranglum village, close to Chibok town, killing at least six persons and abducted two others. Three other persons were also injured during the attack.
Metro Watch:
By Abraham Olatokunbo Suspected Boko Haram members on Christmas eve attacked Kwaranglum village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing six persons and abducting two women.


   More Picks
1 Simi drags Twitter influencer for saying she desires to be a Marlian - Kemi Filani Blog, 34 mins ago
2 PDP Mandates Okowa to Reconcile Wike, Dickson - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Airplane with 100 passengers on board crashes in Kazakhstan - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 PDP shops for 2023 presidential candidate - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Niger Bridge at risk of collapse, Igbo group cries out - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 FG Orders Closure of Sagamu Bridge after Christmas Day Fire - This Day, 2 hours ago
7 Five die in Ogbomoso-Ilorin auto crash - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 7 persons killed, many injured in plane crash - PM News, 2 hours ago
9 Akpotis’ debacle and how to overcome gender bias with inclusive political agenda - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 Outrage as EEDC moves to disconnect South East prepaid meter users - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info