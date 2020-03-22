Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bella Hadid Encourages Masses To Stay At Home Amid Coronavirus Spread
News photo Emperor Gist  - Every celebrity has their own way of contributing to the greater good, including the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner, who recently took to her Instagram to urge her fans and followers to self-quarantine and practice social-distancing ...

8 hours ago
1 COVID-19: Aso Villa Chapel livestreams Sunday service - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rises to 27 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 International Day of Forest: Forests are more than just trees - Economic Confidential, 2 hours ago
4 Croatia’s capital Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake (Photos) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
5 BBNaija's Nina shows off her baby bump and husband for the first time - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
6 Lagos confirms identities of 3 new coronavirus patients - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Spain: ‘Very hard days ahead’, PM warns as coronavirus deaths top 1,300 - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
8 Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos suspends mass for a month - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Man Shares How Police Assaulted His Younger Brother (Video) - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum released from hospital after suffering a stroke - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
