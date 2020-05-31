Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Velox News  - Chinelo Obogo Former military administrator of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar (retd), said Nigeria has become dangerously polarised and risk sliding into crisis on account of President Muhammadu Buhari’s lopsided appointments.

4 hours ago
