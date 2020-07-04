Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Benue First Lady, Son, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
News photo Pharmanews  - Wife of the Benue State Governor and the First Lady, Mrs Eunice Ortom, her son and some of her staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Mrs Ortom who made this known in a statement she personally signed and issued late Friday night in Makurdi said she ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Ebonyi Governor, Benue First Lady, son, others test positive for COVID-19 Global Upfront:
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has invaded two further Government Houses Friday with Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer Dave Umahi, along with his unnamed close aides, testing positive for the virus.
Benue First Lady, Son, Domestic Aides Test Positive for COVID-19 Metro Watch:
By Emmanuel Antswen The Benue First Lady, Mrs Eunice Ortom, her son and some domestic staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.


   More Picks
1 Bukola Saraki distances self from Hushpuppi after APC called for probe of PDP links - Naija on Point, 2 hours ago
2 Igo Aguma remains Rivers APC chairman, Abe insists - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
3 Bukola Saraki denies Hushpuppi after APC asked EFCC to probe their relationship - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
4 Bukola Saraki denies Hushpuppi after APC asked EFCC to probe their relationship - Nesco Media, 3 hours ago
5 Covid-19: Osun State to Begin another Total Lockdown on Tuesday July 7th - Oyo Gist, 3 hours ago
6 APC’s attempt to link me to Hushpuppi ‘dirty, cheap, irresponsible politics’—Saraki - Ripples, 3 hours ago
7 EXCLUSIVE: My husband looked like a farmer when I first met him- Regina Daniels - Emperor Gist, 4 hours ago
8 Oshiomhole: ‘Nobody can dictate to Buhari’ – Presidency speaks on APC holding NEC meeting in Aso Rock - Black Berry Babes, 4 hours ago
9 Customs seize 2019 Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, rakes in N227 billion [PHOTOS] - Politics Nigeria, 4 hours ago
10 Much Of US Scales Back On Holiday, But Trump Plans To Go Big - Global Village Extra, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info