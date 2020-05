News at a Glance



Benue Index Case, Susan Okpe Turns Preacher In Isolation Centre After 43 Days Naira Naija News - The Benue State index case of coronavirus has turned her sorrow into joy by preaching the word of God in isolation centre.Mrs. Okpe has been held behind closed-door for over 43 days after it was reported that she had contracted the deadly virus.



News Credibility Score: 1%