Benue police arrests 27 suspects, recovers 205 ammunitions, motorbikes Vanguard News - By Peter Duru – Makurdi The Benue state Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Mukkadas has disclosed that the Command recorded the arrest of 27 suspects for alleged kidnapping, robbery and theft during the just concluded Yuletide festivities.



News Credibility Score: 95%



