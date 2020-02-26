Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Benue residents panic over heavy influx of Fulani herdsmen
Nigerian Eye  - Anxiety has gripped residents of Benue State following the alleged massive influx of herdsmen to some parts of the state.Our correspondent learnt that many herders had stormed many communities in Logo, Guma, Kwande, Ado and Agatu councils, among others ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Tori News:
Residents of Benue state have been left in a state of palpable fear after herdsmen invaded the state with 4,000 cows.


   More Picks
1 Governor Forces Teachers To Eat Poor Quality Meal Being Given To Students (Photos) - Tori News, 46 mins ago
2 Shock As Woman Dies During Romp With Policeman In Ekiti - Tori News, 46 mins ago
3 Judge Rejects UK Government’s Heathrow Airport Expansion Plan - Inside Business Online, 55 mins ago
4 Tension as 4000 Cattle, Armed Fulani Herdsmen Sighted in Benue Communities - Signal, 58 mins ago
5 Outrage as body camera footage showing the arrest of a 6 year old Florida schoolgirl emerges - Monte Oz Live, 1 hour ago
6 See Mike Tyson’s brutal response to comedian Michael Blackson after he sent him a DM saying he wants to marry his daughter, Mitchell Tyson - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
7 MASSOB tells S’East to forget Igbo Presidency in 2023 - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
8 Check out a man’s Unexpected Reaction after the two Women he Was Seeing Met up and took a Photo to Make him Sweat - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
9 Leah Sharibu’s Mother Storms London, Set To Meet British Prime Minister - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 I will never forgive you for mother of journalist allegedly assaulted by Davido - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info