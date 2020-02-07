Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Best years of my life" Ebuka Obi-Uchendu says as he and his wife celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary. The couple got married in 2016 and their union is now blessed with two daughters.

2 days ago
