

News at a Glance



Betrayal: Irate Youths Attack Obaseki’s Aide, Kick Him Out Oshiomhole’s home The New Diplomat - By Hamilton Nwosa, Head, The New Diplomat’s Poll Tracking Desk The raging political war between governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his immediate predecessor and national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



