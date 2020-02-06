

News at a Glance



Between AfDB Africa’s 2020 Outlook and NECA latest verdict Business Hilights - Barely 24 hours after the African Development Bank (AfDB) Africa Economic Outlook 2020 had averred that the continent is suffering of undereducated and overeducated without perquisite skill match, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



