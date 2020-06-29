Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Beyonce, Wizkid, Blue Ivy Carter, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch Wins Big At BET 2020 Awards; See Full List Of Winners
Too Xclusive
- The BET 2020 Awards held on the 29th of June 2020. An award ceremony done to celebrate black excellence in...
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Olisa TV:
The 2020 BET Awards hosted by actress and comedian, Amanda Seales, held on Sunday night of June 28 and Wizkid was one of the winners for the night for his ‘Brown Skin Girl’ collaboration with Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter and Saint John. The award which ...
Online Nigeria:
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has emerged winner at the 2020 BET Awards for the song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ featuring SAINt JHN, Beyonce and her 8-year-old old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. This year’s BET award ceremony was done almost entirely virtually ...
Slayminded:
The BET 2020 Awards held on the 29th of June 2020.
Benco News:
Blue Ivy Carter followed in her parents’ footsteps on Sunday as she took home her...
First Reports:
Nigerian talented singer, Burna Boy has won the 2020 Bet Award for Best International Act, while Wizkid won the BET HER Award through Brown Skin Girl, a song by Beyonce featuring him, Blue Ivy Carter and Saint Jhn. The BET Award held on June 28, ...
Newzandar News:
Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, won her first BET Award on Sunday, June 28. The 8-year-old won the BET Her Award for [...]
