News at a Glance



Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant with their nail art (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant with their nail art as they attended their memorial ceremony. The memorial ceremony for Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Beyonce, who performed ...



News Credibility Score: 95%