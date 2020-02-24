

News at a Glance



Beyonce filmed comforting Vanessa Bryant as she cries at Kobe and Gigi Bryant's memorial (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Beyonce was present to offer support to Vanessa Bryant at the memorial ceremony for Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant. The event to say goodbye to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside seven others on January 26, 2020, is currently ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



