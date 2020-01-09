

News at a Glance



Beyonce liked Kylie Jenner’s latest photo and people are making a big deal out of it MusBizu Beat - Beyonce liked Kylie Jenner’s latest photo on Instagram and social media users are making a big deal out of it. As most know already, Beyonce isn’t following anyone on Instagram though she has over 137 million followers.



News Credibility Score: 21%



