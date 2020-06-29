Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Beyoncé’s BET Humanitarian Award Speech Urged Fans To ‘Change And Dismantle A Racist And Unequal System’
News photo Mojidelano  - Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has honoured singer Beyoncé with the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards which virtually held on Sunday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Burna Boy wins 2020 BET Award for Best International Act Premium Times:
The 2020 BET Awards was held virtually at L.A. Live, Los Angeles, U.S. in the early hours of Monday.
She Wins Humanitarian Award — See Speech – Warritatafo Newzandar News:
Just two weeks after writing a letter demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, Beyonce received a Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards from the one [...]
Michelle Obama Presents BET Humanitarian Award to ‘The Queen’ Beyoncé Glamsquad Magazine:
Former First Lady Michelle Obama presented the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 20th annual BET Awards Sunday (June 28) to 24-time Grammy winner Beyoncé. The iconic singer was saluted for her amazing charitable work, particularly her BeyGOOD ...


   More Picks
1 Another Ekiti APC ward refuses to suspend chieftain - Newzandar News, 42 mins ago
2 Anxiety as kogi Chief Judge passes on - Nigerian Pilot, 42 mins ago
3 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 49 mins ago
4 COVID-19: 3 deaths, 24 health workers infection in Ebonyi frightening, says Umahi - NNN, 53 mins ago
5 July 1 ‘no sacred date’ to start annexation process, says Israel’s Gantz - NNN, 1 hour ago
6 New COVID-19 Drug, Remdesivir to Cost N1.3 Million Per Patient - The Herald, 1 hour ago
7 Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy with 59 year old husband, Ned Nwoko - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
8 Meet The African Winners At The BET Awards 2020 - Talk Glitz, 2 hours ago
9 Edo Gov’ship: I will run a transparent, accountable government if elected – Omoragbon - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Wizkid succeed at 2020 BET Awards - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info