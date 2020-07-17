Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Biafra: Echefu, Igbo youth leader, backs Nnamdi Kanu
Eco City Reporters  - The National President of Indigenous Igbo Youth Congress (IIYC), Chief John Mayor Echefu, has said, the the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would not have taken to peaceful struggle for the emancipation of the Igbo, if ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Samsung unveils innovations to modernise shipbuilding in Nigeria - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
2 Anambra govt. cautions residents against rising Coronavirus cases - NNN, 2 hours ago
3 Buhari told to sack Malami - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
4 Alleged Fraud: Grand jury indicts Woodberry - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 APC scuffs at 35 parties who endorsed Obaseki, says they sold their integrity to highest bidder - Ripples, 3 hours ago
6 Osinbajo’s Rising Profile And The Perils Of Fake News. - Leadership, 3 hours ago
7 Manchester City Unleash Finest Players As They Compete In Champions League Next Season - The New Era News, 3 hours ago
8 Arotile: NAF Begin Investigation into Freak Accident, Arrest Two Suspects - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 N40bn Probe: Why we walked out on Reps C’ttee – NDDC - Oak TV, 3 hours ago
10 British TV host drops support for Amber Heard - Page One, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info