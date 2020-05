News at a Glance



Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Lists 5 Reasons The Person In Aso Rock Is Not Buhari Yaahoo Journalist - Nnamdi Kanu has listed 5 reasons the person in Aso Rock is not Buhari. NewsOne Nigeria reports that Kanu who is the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has on several occasions, insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead ...



News Credibility Score: 21%