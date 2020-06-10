

News at a Glance



Biafra: See ‘Explosive’ Letter Nnamdi Kanu Sent To US Over Killing Of Christians In Nigeria Naija News - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed the content of the letter he sent to the US State Department over the killing of Christians in Nigeria. Naija News had reported earlier that the Presidency had said that ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



