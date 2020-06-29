Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
Big Brother Naija season 5 kicks off July 19th
1st for Credible News
- The 5th edition of the Big Brother Naija edition has been scheduled to kick off on Sunday, July 19. The organizers of the reality show made the announcement on Monday, June 29.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
ja By Benjamin Njoku Multichoice Nigeria has announced that Season 5 of the popular TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, will kick off on Sunday, 19 July. This announcement follows the conclusion of the online auditions back in May ...
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Big Brother Naija Season 5 premieres july 19 The fifth season of the popular TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will premiere Sunday, 19 July. Viewers on DStv and GOtv across Africa can tune in to witness the start ...
Page One:
The fifth season of Big Brother Naija will premiere on July 19, 2020. Organizers of...
TVC News:
The long-anticipated fifth season of the Big Brother Naija reality…
The Herald:
Organizers of Big Brother Naija reality show have announced the official premiere date of season 5.
Pulse Nigeria:
The fifth season of Big Brother Naija will premiere on July 19, 2020.
Reporters Wall:
The most popular reality TV show in Africa, The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 5 will kick off on July 19, 2020.
Nigerian Eye:
The organizers of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija entertainment programme have announced the date for the commencement of the 2020 reality show.In a tweet on its official Twitter page on Monday, the BBNaija organisers said the show will resume on the ...
Naija Olofofo:
BBNaija2020 Season 5 of the popular TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will premiere Sunday, 19 July. Viewers on DStv and GOtv across Africa can tune in to witness the start of the most anticipated season yet, which is proudly ...
Top Naija:
Popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is set to return to screens for the 2020 edition of the show. The organizers have announced the date for the commencement of this year’s edition.
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Season five of the biggest TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will premiere Sunday, 19 July. Viewers on DStv and GOtv across Africa can tune in to…
The Citizen:
The fifth season of the Big Brother Naija reality Tv show is set to begin on July 19th. This was announced via the verified Twitter handle of the BBNaija show on Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the show on 20th of May 2020, had ...
Sidomex Entertainment:
Big Brother Naija is here again! The fifth season of the show is set to premiere in July. Organisers of Big Brother Naija reality show have announced that the new season will begin airing from Sunday, 19 July 2020.
NPO Reports:
Breaking! Big Brother Naija Show Opens July 19
Naija Diary:
The much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5 will be officially premiered on July 19, 2020. This was announced by DSTV on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
Gbextra Online Portal:
Big Brother Naija 2020 Season 5 To Start In July. Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show in Africa, The Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 5 [...]
iBrand TV:
Multichoice Nigeria has announced that Season 5 of the popular TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, will kick off on Sunday, 19 July. This announcement follows the conclusion of the online auditions back in May which recorded over 30, ...
People n Politics:
The long-anticipated fifth season of the Big Brother Naija reality Tv show is set to begin July 19th. This was announced via the verified Twitter handle of the Big Brother Naija show on Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the
Afrobeats Global:
On Monday, BBNaija announced via their official Twitter page that the fifth season of the show is ready to start on July 19. Amidst the global pandemic, organizers of BBNaija had started auditions for interested applicants online as of 20th May 2020.
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Popular Reality TV show, Big Brother Naija season 5, will launch on July 19. This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.Read more »
Within Nigeria:
Organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV have announced that the fifth season of the show will begin on July 19. The announcement was made on Twitter on Monday. “Breaking News: The newest season of #BBNaija launches 19th July. That’s the tweet.
Yawnaija:
The 5th season of the popular TV reality show Big Brother Naija is set to premiere on Sunday, July 19. The announcement was recently made by the show’s organisers.
Naija News:
The fifth edition of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is set to debut on the screens as from July 19, 2020.
True News Gist:
Organizers of the popular Big Brother Naija reality TV show have announced the commencement date for the long-anticipated fifth season of the reality Tv show.
More Picks
1
Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
Oba of Benin condemns trending video attacking integrity of President Buhari -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
3
ASUU declares promotion under IPPIS platform ‘illegal’ -
1st for Credible News,
3 hours ago
4
Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks -
Complete Sports,
5 hours ago
5
"Governor Makinde Claimed He Called Me But He Didn't" - Wife Of Late Ajimobi Accuses Oyo Deputy Governor Of Refusing To Reach Out To Her. -
Gboah,
5 hours ago
6
Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court -
Daily Nigerian,
7 hours ago
7
Man confesses to shooting dead parents, 4 family members -
NNN,
7 hours ago
8
FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes -
Dee Reporters,
7 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths -
Phenomenal,
7 hours ago
10
Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...