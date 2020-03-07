

News at a Glance



Big Data: Coca-Cola spends $20bn on advertising in five years MetroStar Nigeria - Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that Coca-Cola spent a staggering $4.24 billion in 2019 for advertising and marketing. Furthermore, the giant beverage manufacturer has utilised about $20 billion in advertising in the last five years.



News Credibility Score: 21%



