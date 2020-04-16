Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Bill And Melinda Gate Foundation Says, ​Northern Nigeria Likely To Suffer More From COVID-19 Due To Poverty
The Essence TV  - The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had said Northern Nigeria still stands the highest risk of the spread of COVID-19

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Insurgency and the Chad ultimatum – Thisday - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
2 COVID-19: People smuggled in trucks out of Lagos – FG - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
3 TOO BAD!! Young Man Spotted Using Cutlass To Break ATM Machine (Watch Video) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
4 PoS transactions hit N1trn in Q1 2020 - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19 Patient Attempts To Escape From Isolation Centre - The Next Edition, 4 hours ago
6 WTF!! See The Letter Armed Robbers (100 Million Boys) Wrote To Those Living In Surulere - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
7 Macdonald In China Apologizes For Saying Blacks Not Allowed In Their Restaurant - - Gist Punch, 6 hours ago
8 How my report on Bello El Rufai got me fired – - Ofofo, 6 hours ago
9 NCoS Speaks On Buhari Granting Presidential Pardon To Convicted Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda - Kanyi Daily, 6 hours ago
10 Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Court Dismisses APP’s Appeal Against INEC - The Tide, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info