Bill Cosby writes Snoop Dogg from prison; thanks him for his post calling out Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey for "tarnishing the legacy of Black men"
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bill Cosby wrote an Instagram post from prison to thank Snoop Dogg for calling out Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King for doing interviews that "tarnish the image and legacy of Black men." The incarcerated comedian claimed Black women are being used to ...

6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 The "Abacha loot" being repatriated into the country are all lies - Al-Mustapha - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
2 Tidjane Thiam resigns as Credit Suisse CEO - Page One, 4 hours ago
3 Offset writes sweet post about his and Cardi B’s relationship and she responds - MusBizu Beat, 4 hours ago
4 How I was raped, robbed of N198,000 in Balogun market: Victim - The Rainbow, 4 hours ago
5 Former Lawmaker Dies Shortly After Celebrating 46th Birthday - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Twilight Star Kellan Lutz’s Wife Brittany Gonzales Suffers Miscarriage at 6 Months - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
7 Danfo Driver Speeds Off with Policeman Clinging to his Car’s Bonnet - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria loses N5.5trn to fraud, cyber crimes in 10yrs — Forensic Auditors - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 “Abacha Is Innocent, All Looted Cash Belong To His Successors” – Late General’s Aide, Al-Mustapha - Kanyi Daily, 5 hours ago
10 Eve Esin show off her newly built house, dedicates it to her late mother (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
