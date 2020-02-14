

News at a Glance



Billie Eilish Drops New James Bond Theme Song ‘No Time To Die’ Emperor Gist - Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish has just released the new theme song for the upcoming James Bond flick No Time To Die. The 18-year-old – who claimed on the Oscars red carpet that performing a James Bond theme was a “life goal” – is the youngest ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



