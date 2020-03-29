

Billionaire, Aliko Dangote donates Ambulance Vehicles to NCDC to support fight against Coronavirus Yaba Left Online - Nigerian Billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has donated buses Ambulance Vehicles to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to help in the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus. The agency made this know via a tweet on their official handle.



