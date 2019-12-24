

News at a Glance



Bimbo Oshin, Femi Adebayo Lock Horns in New Movie, ‘Iya Oko’ Global Excellence Online - For Bimbo Oshin and Femi Adebayo the battle line has been drawn between these two as Bimbo Oshin is set to unseat the wife of her junior brother, Bukky Raji whose sin was not getting pregnant after years of marriage.



News Credibility Score: 21%



