

News at a Glance



Bishop Oyedepo reveals number of COVID-19 cases healed at Winners Chapel Ladun Liadi Blog - Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, has revealed that the church received 62 testimonies of persons healed of COVID-19.Oyedepo during a live broadcast on Saturday expressed gratitude to God for the healing of ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



