

News at a Glance



Bishop Peter Adoboh Of Catholic Diocese, Benue is D**d Anaedo Online - A Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala in Benue State, Most Reverend Peter Adoboh has died at the age of 62. Adoboh was said to have died from an illness on Friday at a hospital in Abuja. Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement on Saturday ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



