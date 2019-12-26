Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Bizarre? From now on, buyers and sellers of cattle must takes pictures together in Zamfara
News photo Ripples  - The Zamfara state government has prohibited the sale of cattle without receipts to prove that they were not stolen.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Cute Pictures Of Wizkid With Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola, Burna Boy - News Dey, 1 hour ago
2 IPOB Kanu conspiracy theory: “North formed Boko Haram to fights Obasanjo, Jonathan gov’t” - NPress, 2 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: PDP Plans Consensus Presidential Candidate - Anaedo Online, 3 hours ago
4 Leicester City vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Foxes gun for revenge against Reds - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Boko Haram: You goofed by removing Ihejirika, Nnamdi Kanu carpets Jonathan - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Bizarre? From now on, buyers and sellers of cattle must take pictures together in Zamfara - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Bizarre? From now on, buyers and sellers of cattle must takes pictures together in Zamfara - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army keeps mum as ISWAP executes 11 captives in North East - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Turkish court rules Wikipedia block is a rights violation - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
10 300 ghost workers on payroll in Kogi uncovered - PM News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info