Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Blac Chyna Wins First Step In Rob Kardashian Custody Battle — Ex Parte Emergency Removal Of Dream Kardashian Denied
Emperor Gist  - Blac Chyna has won her first victory in the custody battle she has with ex Rob Kardashian. Rob Kardashian filed an ex parte emergency motion in January and asked the court to immediately remove three-year-old Dream Kardashian from her mother’s home and ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 The Lame Duck - Ikenga Chronicles, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Six Major Tips On How To Protect Yourself From Coronavirus - Naija News, 2 hours ago
4 You don't owe your parents anything, they should have prepared for old age - Noble Igwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Nigeria - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria not prepared for coronavirus, Senate warns - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria's Odion Ighalo Scores First Goal For Manchester United - CKN Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 EDO 2020: Two South-west govs back Obaseki on plots to remove Oshionhole - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua shares cute pictures with family (See Photos) - Legit 9ja, 3 hours ago
10 17 bandits, others killed in fresh Katsina attacks - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info