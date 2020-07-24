Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Black box transcript confirms illegal interference with jet downed in Iran, says Ukraine
News photo Global Upfront  - Thomson Reuters · Posted: Jul 24, 2020 Debris of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, which crashed after takeoff from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Jan. 8, is seen on the outskirts of Tehran.(Reuters) The transcript from the black boxes from ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

JEEMBO – BLACK BOX Naija on Point:
Name: JEEMBO – BLACK BOX Genre: Rap | Hip-Hop Year: 2020 Format: mp3 | 320 kbps Duration: 00:31:59 Size: 74 Mb props by HipHopA.net Tracklist: 01. JEEMBO – Intro.mp3 02. JEEMBO – Некрополь.mp3 03. JEEMBO x PlayThatBoiZay – Run For My Dogs.mp3 04.


   More Picks
1 NDDC crisis: Buhari ‘ll act after receiving NASS resolutions — Presidency - The Nation, 2 hours ago
2 ‘PAW Patrol’ refutes White House press secretary’s cancelation claim - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
3 Obasanjo mourns late Tanzania’s ex-President - The Punch, 2 hours ago
4 Why zoning remains Central to 2023 debate - The Punch, 2 hours ago
5 Kim Kardashian Blocked From Seeing Kanye West - iExclusive News, 3 hours ago
6 NLC seeks FG’s reversal of 6% stamp duty for landlords - The Punch, 3 hours ago
7 Do not be reluctant to have your semen analysed - The Punch, 3 hours ago
8 Sickle cell and my enuresis story - The Punch, 3 hours ago
9 APC Roasts PDP For Asking President Buhari To Resign - Naija News, 4 hours ago
10 Nigerian workers reject new levy on rents, leases - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info