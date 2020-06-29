Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, Wizkid & Saint Jhn Win BET Award
News photo Benco News  - Blue Ivy Carter followed in her parents’ footsteps on Sunday as she took home her...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Beyonce, Teyana Taylor and More. Check Out the Winners at BET 2020 Olisa TV:
The 2020 BET Awards hosted by actress and comedian, Amanda Seales, held on Sunday night of June 28 and Wizkid was one of the winners for the night for his ‘Brown Skin Girl’ collaboration with Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter and Saint John. The award which ...
Blue Ivy Carter wins 1st BET Award for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ song Wotzup NG:
Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, won her first BET Award on Sunday, June 28. The 8-year-old won the BET Her Award for “Brown Skin Girl,” a song from Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album.
Wizkid Wins BET Award For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ With Beyonce And Her Daughter, Blue Ivy Carter Kanyi Daily:
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has emerged winner at the 2020 BET Awards for the song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ featuring SAINt JHN, Beyonce and her 8-year-old old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. This year’s BET award ceremony was done almost entirely virtually ...


   More Picks
1 Another Ekiti APC ward refuses to suspend chieftain - Newzandar News, 42 mins ago
2 Anxiety as kogi Chief Judge passes on - Nigerian Pilot, 42 mins ago
3 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 50 mins ago
4 COVID-19: 3 deaths, 24 health workers infection in Ebonyi frightening, says Umahi - NNN, 53 mins ago
5 July 1 ‘no sacred date’ to start annexation process, says Israel’s Gantz - NNN, 1 hour ago
6 New COVID-19 Drug, Remdesivir to Cost N1.3 Million Per Patient - The Herald, 1 hour ago
7 Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy with 59 year old husband, Ned Nwoko - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
8 Meet The African Winners At The BET Awards 2020 - Talk Glitz, 2 hours ago
9 Edo Gov’ship: I will run a transparent, accountable government if elected – Omoragbon - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Wizkid succeed at 2020 BET Awards - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info