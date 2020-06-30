Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First BET Award
News photo NNX  - Beyonce and Jay-z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter is a BET winner! The 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z won her first BET award at the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday (June 28).

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info