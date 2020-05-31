Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


BoT Chairman urges calm among members
Velox News  - The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Walid Jibrin, has called for calm among party supporters in Nasarawa State in order to take the party to greater heights.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 BoT Chairman urges calm among members - Velox News, 1 hour ago
2 “Social Distancing In Church Is Like Blasphemous Infidelity” – Rev. Chris Okotie - Naija Choice, 1 hour ago
3 #BlackLivesMatter: Trump Tags Black-Clad Antifascist Movement “Terrorist Organization”. - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Fayemi orders Ekiti civil servants to resume work, considers reopening of schools - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Adeboye reacts to killing of UNIBEN undergraduate - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19 lockdown: Pastor Adeboye predicts what pastors will go through next year - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
7 Adamawa Faction PDP leader kicks as Gov. Fintiri appoints 65 advisers, assistants - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
8 Governor Fayemi considers reopening schools, asks civil servants to resume - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
9 Uzodinma slams reports of almajiris intending to attack Imo citizens - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Kogi West COVID-19-Free, Says Sen Adeyemi - Leadership, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info