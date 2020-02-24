

News at a Glance



Bode George reveals FG can’t win Boko Haram war due to terrorists’ ‘guerilla’ tactics 1st for Credible News - Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); on Sunday, February 23, reveals that the guerilla tactics being employed by the Boko Haram terrorists make it very difficult for the Federal Government to win the war ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



