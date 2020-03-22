Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Boko Haram Agent Who Ordered The Death Of Leah Sharibu Identified
247 U Reports  - The Islamist fundamentalist who was involved in the kidnap of Leah Sharibu has been exposed. This is according a recent tweet by Remo Omokri. The tweet indicated that the Boko Haram culprit who goes by the name Ismail Nuhu Imam Rimi had ordered for the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: Aisha Buhari calls for total lockdown in Nigeria – Daily Trust - Unknown Source, 3 hours ago
2 Gov Oyetola says winning war against Coronavirus, collective responsibility - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
3 Woman gives birth along the road, this morning, in Egbeda, Lagos State(Video) - Unknown Source, 3 hours ago
4 Kenya police fire teargas to clear market amid virus shutdown - Today, 3 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Prices of hand sanitisers, face mask, chloroquine soar in Onitsha Drug Market - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
6 If coronavirus happened during elections, politicians would have been knocking at doors with indomie, rice, sanitizers, Shehu Sani alleges - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Enugu Rangers Confirm Death Of Its Player Ifeanyi Onwubiko - Naija News, 3 hours ago
8 Actress, Eniola Badmus reacts after being called out for not self-isolating after returning from UK - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
9 First Coronavirus Death Recorded In Nigeria - Tori News, 4 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Nigerian lawmakers rejecting airport screening, Buhari’s chief of staff says - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info